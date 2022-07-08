Menu

Comments

Crime

Police seek to identify suspect after assault reported in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 12:19 pm
Toronto police officer pictured in Ontario on Friday, January 19, 2018. View image in full screen
Toronto police officer pictured in Ontario on Friday, January 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a man was assaulted in Toronto.

Toronto police said on July 6, officers received a report of an assault in the Bloor Street West and Major Street area.

Officers said at around 8:45 p.m., two men “became involved in a brief verbal interaction.”

Police said as a result, the suspect allegedly assaulted the other man.

Read more: Police investigating after man, woman injured in Toronto stabbing

According to police, the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are now searching for a man in his late 30s, around six-feet-tall with a medium to muscular build.

Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.
Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / Handout

Officers said he is balding, and was seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, a black backpack and was walking a white and brown dog.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

