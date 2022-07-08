Police seek to identify suspect after assault reported in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a man was assaulted in Toronto.

Toronto police said on July 6, officers received a report of an assault in the Bloor Street West and Major Street area.

Officers said at around 8:45 p.m., two men “became involved in a brief verbal interaction.”

Police said as a result, the suspect allegedly assaulted the other man.

According to police, the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are now searching for a man in his late 30s, around six-feet-tall with a medium to muscular build.

Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / Handout

Officers said he is balding, and was seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, a black backpack and was walking a white and brown dog.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.