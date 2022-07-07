Police investigating after man, woman injured in Toronto stabbing

Police are investigating after a stabbing in Toronto left two people injured.
In a tweet Thursday evening, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the area of Albert and Stanley avenues.
Police said officers located a man and woman with injuries. Both were taken to a hospital.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a female patient was taken to a local trauma centre in serious, but stable condition.
Paramedics said the male patient was transported to the trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
