Crime

Police investigating after man, woman injured in Toronto stabbing

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 7:07 pm
Toronto police officer pictured in Ontario on Friday, January 19, 2018. View image in full screen
Toronto police officer pictured in Ontario on Friday, January 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police are investigating after a stabbing in Toronto left two people injured.

In a tweet Thursday evening, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the area of Albert and Stanley avenues.

Read more: 2 youths taken to trauma centre after stabbing in Mississauga

Police said officers located a man and woman with injuries. Both were taken to a hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a female patient was taken to a local trauma centre in serious, but stable condition.

Trending Stories

Paramedics said the male patient was transported to the trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

