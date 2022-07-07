2 youths taken to trauma centre after stabbing in Mississauga

Police said two youths have been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police said the incident took place on Thursday in the Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue West area just before 2 p.m.
Police said the two victims were taken to a trauma centre.
Peel paramedics told Global News two male patients were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Officers are now searching for a male suspect between the ages of 15 and 17.
He was seen wearing a black t-shirt, and grey Nike sweats.
