Crime

2 youths taken to trauma centre after stabbing in Mississauga

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 3:18 pm
Police are investigating after two youths were stabbed in Mississauga. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after two youths were stabbed in Mississauga. Global News / Ryan Rocca

Police said two youths have been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said the incident took place on Thursday in the Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue West area just before 2 p.m.

Read more: Man, woman sought after custodian assaulted at Toronto school: police

Police said the two victims were taken to a trauma centre.

Peel paramedics told Global News two male patients were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating after two youths were stabbed in Mississauga. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after two youths were stabbed in Mississauga. Global News / Ryan Rocca

Officers are now searching for a male suspect between the ages of 15 and 17.

He was seen wearing a black t-shirt, and grey Nike sweats.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
