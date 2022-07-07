Man, woman sought after custodian assaulted at Toronto school: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking to identify a man and woman wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on June 27, officers received a report of an assault at a school in the Pape and Torrens avenues area.

Police said at around 5 p.m., a man and woman were allegedly walking a large dog off-leash on school property.

Officers said the school custodian asked the suspects to put their dog on a leash as there were children in the yard.

“A verbal altercation took place between the man, woman and the custodian,” police said in a news release.

Police allege the man and woman then assaulted the custodian.

Read more: Police appealing for witnesses after serious collision in Mississauga

Story continues below advertisement

“They fled with their dog eastbound on Torrens Avenue,” police said.

Police are now searching for a man between the ages of 20 and 35, weighing 150 pounds.

Officers said he has long, straight brown hair, a moustache and a beard. He was seen wearing a blue tye-dye t-shirt, black pants, black running shoes with white trimmed soles and was carrying a knapsack.

Police are also searching for a woman between 18 and 22 years old, weighing around 130 pounds with long blond and brown hair and tattoos on her neck.

View image in full screen Police are seeking to identify a man and woman wanted in connection with an assault in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Officers said she was seen wearing an orange t-shirt and grey leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement