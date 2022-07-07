Menu

Crime

Man, woman sought after custodian assaulted at Toronto school: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 1:20 pm
Police are seeking to identify a man and woman wanted in connection with an assault in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a man and woman wanted in connection with an assault in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Police are seeking to identify a man and woman wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on June 27, officers received a report of an assault at a school in the Pape and Torrens avenues area.

Police said at around 5 p.m., a man and woman were allegedly walking a large dog off-leash on school property.

Officers said the school custodian asked the suspects to put their dog on a leash as there were children in the yard.

“A verbal altercation took place between the man, woman and the custodian,” police said in a news release.

Police allege the man and woman then assaulted the custodian.

“They fled with their dog eastbound on Torrens Avenue,” police said.

Police are now searching for a man between the ages of 20 and 35, weighing 150 pounds.

Officers said he has long, straight brown hair, a moustache and a beard. He was seen wearing a blue tye-dye t-shirt, black pants, black running shoes with white trimmed soles and was carrying a knapsack.

Police are also searching for a woman between 18 and 22 years old, weighing around 130 pounds with long blond and brown hair and tattoos on her neck.

Officers said she was seen wearing an orange t-shirt and grey leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

