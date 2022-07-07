Police appealing for witnesses after serious collision in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a “serious” collision left one person with life-altering injuries in Mississauga last week.

Peel Regional Police said on Friday at around 1:19 a.m., officers received a report of a serious collision at the intersection of Derry Road East and Rexwood Road.

Police said a motorcyclist — a 25-year-old man — suffered life-altering injuries.

Officers said he is “presently in a hospital.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash cam or other footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.