Police appealing for witnesses after serious collision in Mississauga

Police are appealing for witnesses after a “serious” collision left one person with life-altering injuries in Mississauga last week.
Peel Regional Police said on Friday at around 1:19 a.m., officers received a report of a serious collision at the intersection of Derry Road East and Rexwood Road.
Police said a motorcyclist — a 25-year-old man — suffered life-altering injuries.
Officers said he is “presently in a hospital.”
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash cam or other footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
