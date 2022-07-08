Menu

Canada

Gas prices drop big again in Nova Scotia, now down 20 cents in 2 days

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 9:25 am
Nova Scotia saw a gas and diesel price drop for the second day in a row on Friday.

Prices for gasoline are down another 9.5 cents across the province.

They already dropped 10.5 cents the day prior when the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board invoked its interrupter clause.

Read more: New clean fuel regulations will cost Canadian families up to $300 by 2030: analysis

Nova Scotians are now paying a minimum of $1.83 cents per litre for self serve minimum at the pump.

Cape Bretoners continue to pay the most for gas, with prices ranging from $1.85 to $1.87.

This marks a 20-cent drop in pump prices in two days.

Though the big drop, the cost of gas remains high in the province and across the country. One year ago, on July 9, 2021, the cost of gas was $1.35 per litre minimum in Nova Scotia.

Read more: Nova Scotia gas prices down by 10.5 cents after interrupter clause invoked

The cost of diesel dropped by 13.1 cents on Friday.

Diesel prices now range from $1.81 per litre in the Halifax area and $1.83 per litre minimum in Cape Breton.

Gas prices remain volatile around the world, fuelled by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

