Canada

Nova Scotia gas prices down by 10.5 cents after interrupter clause invoked

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 7:52 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning July 7, 2022' Global News Morning July 7, 2022
The online edition of 'Global News Morning' with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board has used its interrupter clause to knock down the price of gasoline and diesel overnight.

As of Thursday, gas is down by 10.5 cents in the province.

“This change is necessary due to significant shifts in the market prices of gasoline and diesel oil,” NSUARB said in a Wednesday afternoon release.

This comes after prices hovered above $2 for two months, most recently around $2.03. Prices reached record highs in June, topping $2.15 per litre minimum.

Read more: New clean fuel regulations will cost Canadian families up to $300 by 2030, analysis says

Nova Scotians are now paying a minimum of $1.93 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Cape Bretoners continue to pay the most at the pump, now at a minimum of $1.95 cents per litre.

The last time the province invoked its interrupter clause for gasoline was on June 21, to reduce prices by six cents. Prior to that, it was used May 17 to spike prices by 9.5 cents.

Read more: Gas prices in Nova Scotia fall by 6 cents after interrupter clause invoked

The cost of diesel also dropped on Thursday from 204.7 cents per litre, down by 10.2 cents.

Diesel prices now range from $1.94 per litre in the Halifax area and $1.99 per litre minimum in Cape Breton.

Gas prices remain volatile around the world, fuelled by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
