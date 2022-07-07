Humboldt, Sask. local $660k richer after Vault Breaker jackpot

“I was in shock, in disbelief. There was a lot of screaming, jumping, and crying!”
Those are the words of Jennifer Fafard, who won $660,501.01 after hitting the grand jackpot on Vault Breaker while at Pioneer Hotel on Sunday.
The Humboldt, Sask., resident said she’s thinking about taking a trip, but also has some other plans for her winnings.
Trending Stories
“I’d like to help my kids go through university, I want to give them a good start.”
The province-wide grand jackpot has been reset to $500,000, and the Western Canada Lottery Corporation said over $22 million has been awarded through the jackpot since 2017.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments