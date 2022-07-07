Humboldt, Sask. local $660k richer after Vault Breaker jackpot

Send this page to someone via email

“I was in shock, in disbelief. There was a lot of screaming, jumping, and crying!”

Those are the words of Jennifer Fafard, who won $660,501.01 after hitting the grand jackpot on Vault Breaker while at Pioneer Hotel on Sunday.

The Humboldt, Sask., resident said she’s thinking about taking a trip, but also has some other plans for her winnings.

“I’d like to help my kids go through university, I want to give them a good start.”

The province-wide grand jackpot has been reset to $500,000, and the Western Canada Lottery Corporation said over $22 million has been awarded through the jackpot since 2017.

