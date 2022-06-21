Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

London, Ont. man takes home $11.2M Lotto 6-49 jackpot

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted June 21, 2022 1:22 pm
Jeffrey McNally of London. View image in full screen
Jeffrey McNally of London. OLG/Handout

What would you do if you won the lottery?

One 57-year-old London, Ont. man can now make that question a reality after taking home a $11.2 million jackpot through Lotto 6-49.

Jeffrey McNally won the top prize during the May 14 draw, and recently picked up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

He says he plans to buy his parents a house and take a trip with his son.

“I used to dream of living this life – living in a nice house and not having to work – now I can!” he said in a statement released by the OLG.

According to the OLG, McNally, who purchased his ticket at the Huron Mini Mart in London, wasn’t even entirely sure he had won.

Trending Stories

“I saw the Big Winner screen and thought ‘What does this mean?’ I had no idea I won the big one until the validation slip printed. It felt like a dream!” he said in a statement.

“It took a few days before I could sleep and eat normally again.”

