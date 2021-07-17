65 Million Dollars July 17 2021 6:20pm 02:32 York Region man who won $65M looking to use money for ‘good’ A 41-year-old man from Ontario’s York Region won a $65-million lottery jackpot in July. As Erica Vella reports, the man says he wants to use the money to do good in the world. $65M lottery winner from York Region says he wants to ‘make the world a better place’ REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8037040/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8037040/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?