65 Million Dollars
July 17 2021 6:20pm
02:32

York Region man who won $65M looking to use money for ‘good’

A 41-year-old man from Ontario’s York Region won a $65-million lottery jackpot in July. As Erica Vella reports, the man says he wants to use the money to do good in the world.

