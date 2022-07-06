Menu

Crime

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit bows out of Boris Brott probe

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 1:56 pm
Ontario's police watchdog has terminated its investigation into a chain of events that included a hit-and-run that killed a famous Hamilton conductor. View image in full screen
Ontario's police watchdog has terminated its investigation into a chain of events that included a hit-and-run that killed a famous Hamilton conductor. Brott Music Festival-Twitter

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit says it’s terminated its probe into the case involving a driver who allegedly struck and killed conductor Boris Brott back in April.

Arsenije Lojovic was apparently behind the wheel of a vehicle as it struck Brott on the morning of April 5th, who was out walking in the area of Markland and Park Street South.

Read more: Music icon Boris Brott killed in Hamilton hit-and-run under investigation by police, SIU

The suspect was eventually caught by police near Garth and Elmwood after which he was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries

The SIU says it’s terminating its investigation because Lojovic’s injuries from the arrest were not considered serious.

Lojovic is facing charges of failing to stop at an accident causing death and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death in connection with the hit and run that took Brott’s life.

