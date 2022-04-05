Menu

Canada

Hamilton police arrest man linked to two crashes, one seriously injured elderly man

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted April 5, 2022 12:57 pm
Hamilton police cruiser View image in full screen
Hamilton police say a man has been arrested in connection with two crashes - including one that has sent an elderly man to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

Hamilton police say a pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in the lower city.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, police said the man was struck in the area of Park and Herkimer Streets.

Hamilton paramedic superintendent David Thompson told Global News that they responded shortly before 10:30 a.m. and transported an elderly man to a local hospital in “critical life-threatening condition”.

Read more: Safety reviews planned for two Hamilton intersections

About half an hour after their first tweet, Hamilton police posted an update, in which they said a man was arrested in connection with the Herkimer and Park crash.

Trending Stories

They said the vehicle involved in that collision was also involved in a crash on the Hamilton mountain. There’s no word on whether anyone was injured in the second collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say roads are closed in the areas surrounding both crashes. They are asking residents to avoid those areas.

A media relations officer will be providing more information in an update at 2 p.m.

More to come.

