Hamilton police arrest man linked to two crashes, one seriously injured elderly man

Hamilton police say a pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in the lower city.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, police said the man was struck in the area of Park and Herkimer Streets.

Hamilton paramedic superintendent David Thompson told Global News that they responded shortly before 10:30 a.m. and transported an elderly man to a local hospital in “critical life-threatening condition”.

About half an hour after their first tweet, Hamilton police posted an update, in which they said a man was arrested in connection with the Herkimer and Park crash.

They said the vehicle involved in that collision was also involved in a crash on the Hamilton mountain. There’s no word on whether anyone was injured in the second collision.

Police say roads are closed in the areas surrounding both crashes. They are asking residents to avoid those areas.

A media relations officer will be providing more information in an update at 2 p.m.

Hamilton Police have arrested a male in connection with the pedestrian struck near Park St. The same vehicle is believed to be involved in a collision on the #HamOnt Mountain. Garth St is closed in both directions between Bendamere and Sanatorium. Expect traffic delays. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 5, 2022

