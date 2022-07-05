Police seek public’s assistance identifying suspect after fail-to-remain collision in Innisfil

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect vehicle after a fail to remain collision was reported in Innisfil, Ont.

South Simcoe Police said the collision occurred on Monday at around 3:30 p.m., on Sideroad 10 between Innisfil Beach Road and Line 9.

Police said a black Ford Escape was driving southbound when it entered the northbound lane, “causing a northbound motorcyclist to veer into the ditch and lose control of the motorcycle.”

Officers said the motorcyclist was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have described the driver of the suspect vehicle as a woman with blond hair, who is approximately 32-years-old.

According to police, the vehicle is a 2017 to 2019 model.

“Police are releasing an image of the suspect vehicle in the hope someone can identify the driver or the vehicle. Investigators are also requesting dash camera footage from motorists in the area at the time of the collision,” a news release read.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.