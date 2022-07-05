Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek public’s assistance identifying suspect after fail-to-remain collision in Innisfil

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 1:26 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a fail to remain collision investigation in Innisfil.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a fail to remain collision investigation in Innisfil. South Simcoe Police / Handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect vehicle after a fail to remain collision was reported in Innisfil, Ont.

South Simcoe Police said the collision occurred on Monday at around 3:30 p.m., on Sideroad 10 between Innisfil Beach Road and Line 9.

Police said a black Ford Escape was driving southbound when it entered the northbound lane, “causing a northbound motorcyclist to veer into the ditch and lose control of the motorcycle.”

Read more: 3 men charged in connection with kidnapping investigation in Barrie: police

Officers said the motorcyclist was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Trending Stories

Police have described the driver of the suspect vehicle as a woman with blond hair, who is approximately 32-years-old.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the vehicle is a 2017 to 2019 model.

“Police are releasing an image of the suspect vehicle in the hope someone can identify the driver or the vehicle. Investigators are also requesting dash camera footage from motorists in the area at the time of the collision,” a news release read.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSouth Simcoe Police taginnisfil tagFail to Remain tagSuspect Vehicle tagInnisfil Beach Road tagLine 9 tagfail to remain suspect tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers