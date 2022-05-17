3 men charged in connection with kidnapping investigation in Barrie: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say three men have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping investigation in Barrie.

In a press release, Barrie police said at around 6:38 p.m. on April 17, officers received report of a disturbance at a parking lot at Commerce Park Drive.

Police said witnesses told officers that a man who had just exited a business had been assaulted and was forced into a vehicle by three other men.

The vehicle then fled the scene, officers said.

Police said after investigating, officers determined that the 26-year-old victim had been “forcibly abducted, assaulted and threatened over a period of time.”

Officers said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, in late April, two men aged 35 and 32 from Mississauga were arrested and charged with “multiple offences.”

Police said they were both held for a bail hearing and have been released from custody. They are scheduled to appear in court in Barrie on June 1.

Officers said on May 16 a third suspect — a 23-year-old man from Toronto — was arrested and charged with kidnapping.

Police said he was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Barrie on June 20.

According to police, the incident was “targeted.”

“At no time was there ever a threat to public safety,” the release reads.