Crime

Teen injured in stabbing at Surrey school, 2 teens arrested

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 12:21 pm
Panorama Ridge Secondary in Surrey is shown in this capture from Google Street View. View image in full screen
Panorama Ridge Secondary in Surrey is shown in this capture from Google Street View. Google Street View

Two teens were arrested Monday after a stabbing at a Surrey, B.C., high school.

RCMP said officers were called at 3:53 p.m. to Panorama Ridge Secondary in the 13200 block of 64 Avenue.

Officers found a 16-year-old suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Officers administered first aid and the victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Two suspects, 16- and 17-year-old boys, were located nearby and arrested by police.

Police said it appears the stabbing was a result of an altercation between the three young men involved and they knew each other prior to the stabbing.

1 dead in Surrey shooting outside Days Inn hotel

Surrey RCMP youth unit officers are working with the school and Surrey School District to ensure all students and staff are supported following this traumatic incident, police said.

Anyone with more information who has not yet spoken to the police is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

