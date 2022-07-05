Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New departures lounge open at Waterloo International Airport

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 11:39 am
The passenger terminal at the Region of Waterloo International Airport in Breslau. View image in full screen
The passenger terminal at the Region of Waterloo International Airport in Breslau. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The new departures lounge at Waterloo International Airport officially opened on Tuesday as the ongoing expansion at the airport continues to take shape.

Waterloo Region says the expanded 20,000-square-foot lounge includes seats for 500 people and more space to allow visitors to relax while waiting to board.

Read more: Shuttle service to arrive at Waterloo airport in September

Another phase of the expansion began this month as the terminal building is reconfigured in a move that will add self-service kiosks and common-use airline counters with a third security line planned to speed up screening.

Trending Stories

In addition, a new baggage system will be added that will feature self-service drop-off and an expanded sorting area.

These changes will be completed by next spring.

Story continues below advertisement

It will cost taxpayers $30 million to complete the airport upgrades as part of the region’s 20-year master plan for the facility.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Council approves 2 major construction projects including new airport parking lot

The quickly growing airport will see a half million travellers arrive and depart through its runways this year.

“Since this expansion plan was put in place in 2017, our airport has undergone impressive growth – not just in size and number of passengers – but in overall jobs and economic impact as well,” Regional Chair Karen Redman stated.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo regional council tagWaterloo International Airport tagWaterloo International Airport expansion tagWaterloo airport expansion departures lounge tagWaterloo International Airport departures lounge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers