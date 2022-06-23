Menu

Canada

Shuttle service to arrive at Waterloo airport in September

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 11:10 am
The passenger terminal at the Region of Waterloo International Airport in Breslau. View image in full screen
The passenger terminal at the Region of Waterloo International Airport in Breslau. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

With the number of flights in and out of Waterloo International Airport continuing to grow, Regional Council approved the vendor for shuttle service at the airport on Wednesday night.

The shuttle will provide transportation from the new parking lot, which is under construction, to the terminal building.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Council approves 2 major construction projects including new airport parking lot

The new lot will add 611 new parking spaces to the 728 that are currently at the airport.

The region says the existing lot was at capacity a year ago when there were 33 weekly passenger flights to and from the airport.

In addition, council also approved a plan to add six pieces of art to the terminal expansion for up to two years.

Read more: New domestic arrivals building opens for business at Waterloo airport

The region says the artwork will explore themes of travel and movement. It issued a call for local artists to submit pieces last month.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
