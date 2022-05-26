Waterloo Regional Council approves 2 major construction projects including new airport parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Council approved two construction projects with hefty price tags on them on Wednesday night as well as a pair of roundabouts.

The first will see a new parking lot created at the rapidly expanding Waterloo International Airport built at a cost of $5.9 million while the contract was awarded to Capital Paving in Guelph.

The new parking lot will be located on airport lands and connect to Fountain Street, just south of the current airport development area and north of Kossuth Road.

It will add another 611 parking spaces to the existing 728 at the airport and will require a shuttle bus to and from the terminal.

An airport spokesperson told Global News that there were less than 100,000 travellers through the airport two years ago while a million travellers will fly through in 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

The second major project will see road work done along Bridge Street between University Avenue and Lancaster Street in Kitchener, including new concrete curbs, on-road cycling lanes, and pedestrian crossings.

The city says it is hoping it will improve safety and encourage more active forms of transportation.

The $9.4-million reconstruction project, which was also awarded to Capital Paving, will also see new traffic signals at the Bridle Trail intersection, storm sewers, and the rehabilitation of a bridge over Laurel Creek.

The project will begin next month and is not scheduled to be completed until October 2023.

Council also approved the construction of two new roundabouts, with one being built in Waterloo at the intersection of Sawmill and Ebycrest roads while the second will be in Ayr at the intersection of Cedar Creek and Trussler roads.

Both projects are not slated to begin until 2024.