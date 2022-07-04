Menu

Crime

Drive-by shooting in northeast Edmonton sends 2 men to hospital

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 11:21 pm
An intersection in northeast Edmonton was taped off on Monday night as police said they were investigating a weapons complaint in the area of 137 Avenue and 36 Street. View image in full screen
An intersection in northeast Edmonton was taped off on Monday night as police said they were investigating a drive-by shooting in the area.

Police originally told Global News officers were investigating a weapons complaint in the area of 137 Avenue and 36 Street but later confirmed it was a shooting and that two men, believed to be in their 20s or 30s, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An intersection in northeast Edmonton was taped off on Monday night as police said they were investigating a weapons complaint in the area of 137 Avenue and 36 Street. View image in full screen
“No suspects have been identified at this time,” police said in an email. “The investigation continues.”

READ MORE: Man charged in connection with 2 Edmonton shootings

A Global News crew at the scene saw a white car on the grass next to the road that had bulletholes in the driver’s side window and a black tarp covering it.

Police at scene of burned-out car on outskirts of northeast Edmonton

A Global News crew spotted a burned-out car in the area of 153 Avenue and 9 Street on Monday night. A police vehicle was also spotted at the scene.

Police told Global News that “it is yet to be determined” whether the burned-out car is related in any way to the shooting on 137 Avenue.

A Global News crew spotted a burned-out car in the area of 153 Avenue and 9 Street on Monday night. A police vehicle was also spotted at the scene. View image in full screen
A Global News crew spotted a burned-out car in the area of 153 Avenue and 9 Street on Monday night. A police vehicle was also spotted at the scene. Global News
A Global News crew spotted a burned-out car in the area of 153 Avenue and 9 Street on Monday night. A police vehicle was also spotted at the scene. View image in full screen
