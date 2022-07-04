Drive-by shooting in northeast Edmonton sends 2 men to hospital

An intersection in northeast Edmonton was taped off on Monday night as police said they were investigating a drive-by shooting in the area.
Police originally told Global News officers were investigating a weapons complaint in the area of 137 Avenue and 36 Street but later confirmed it was a shooting and that two men, believed to be in their 20s or 30s, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“No suspects have been identified at this time,” police said in an email. “The investigation continues.”
READ MORE: Man charged in connection with 2 Edmonton shootings
A Global News crew at the scene saw a white car on the grass next to the road that had bulletholes in the driver’s side window and a black tarp covering it.
Police at scene of burned-out car on outskirts of northeast Edmonton
A Global News crew spotted a burned-out car in the area of 153 Avenue and 9 Street on Monday night. A police vehicle was also spotted at the scene.
Police told Global News that “it is yet to be determined” whether the burned-out car is related in any way to the shooting on 137 Avenue.
Comments