Crime

Man hospitalized after reported shooting in Burnaby, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 6:14 pm
Mounties are investigating reports of a shooting near Patterson Avenue and Hurst Street in Burnaby, B.C. on Mon. June 4, 2022. View image in full screen
Mounties are investigating reports of a shooting near Patterson Avenue and Hurst Street in Burnaby, B.C. on Mon. June 4, 2022. Global News

One man has been hospitalized after reports of a shooting near Patterson Avenue and Hurst Street in Burnaby, B.C. on Monday.

The man was found at the scene suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, and transported to the hospital “conscious and breathing” shortly after 11:20 a.m., said Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

Read more: Man charged in shooting that hospitalized two at Williams Lake Stampede

It appears the shooting happened in the area where the victim was found and police remain on the scene, Kalanj said in an email.

Footage of the scene shot by Global News shows several RCMP vehicles parked within a roped-off area at Patterson Avenue and Hurst Street, and Willingdon Avenue and Hurst Street. One civilian vehicle was draped in yellow material and surrounded by cones.

More to come… 

