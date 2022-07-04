Menu

Crime

Man charged in shooting that hospitalized two at Williams Lake Stampede

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 3:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Shooting at Williams Lake Stampede sends two to hospital' Shooting at Williams Lake Stampede sends two to hospital
A shooting at the stampede in Williams Lake Sunday afternoon sent two people to the hospital. One person is now in custody. Police say it appears the shooting was targeted but details are still being released at this time.

Charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life have been laid in the shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede.

Jordell Anthony Sellars is expected to appear in court on Monday, the BC Prosecution Service said in an email.

Two people were hospitalized after a brazen public shooting at the stampede grounds on Sunday afternoon. One person was arrested.

Read more: Two sent to hospital, one in custody after shooting at Williams Lake Stampede

While police believe this to be a targeted shooting, one innocent bystander was injured, said RCMP Staff Sgt. Darren Dodge in a Monday news release.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information, including anyone in possession of dashcam or cell phone footage, is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

Click to play video: 'Similarities between Saanich BMO robbery and 1997 North Hollywood shootout' Similarities between Saanich BMO robbery and 1997 North Hollywood shootout
Similarities between Saanich BMO robbery and 1997 North Hollywood shootout
