Man charged in shooting that hospitalized two at Williams Lake Stampede

Charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life have been laid in the shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede.

Jordell Anthony Sellars is expected to appear in court on Monday, the BC Prosecution Service said in an email.

Two people were hospitalized after a brazen public shooting at the stampede grounds on Sunday afternoon. One person was arrested.

While police believe this to be a targeted shooting, one innocent bystander was injured, said RCMP Staff Sgt. Darren Dodge in a Monday news release.

Anyone with information, including anyone in possession of dashcam or cell phone footage, is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

