Crime

Police report 2 firework incidents in Kitchener-Waterloo over Canada Day weekend

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 11:22 am
Canada Day fireworks View image in full screen
Fireworks explode above the Peace Tower and Centre Block during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, July 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Waterloo Regional Police reported two major incidents involving fireworks in Kitchener and Waterloo over the Canada Day long weekend.

The first one occurred Saturday at 12:30 a.m., near King and Spring streets in Waterloo.

Police say a patrol officer spotted a man setting fireworks off on the road in the busy Uptown district.

They say a 20-year-old man from Waterloo was then arrested and has been charged with mischief under $5,000, common nuisance endangering life, criminal negligence and breach of duty related to explosives.

The second call occurred at around noon on Saturday as emergency services were called to deal with multiple fires at McLennan Park in Kitchener.

Police say residents told them that a man was lighting fireworks in the park, which caused the fires to start in the dry grass.

They say that members of the Kitchener Fire Department put the fires out pretty quickly.

Police say the park was searched but the suspect had fled the scene on a bicycle before officers arrived.

