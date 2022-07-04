Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Video shows police response to gun call at Kitchener homeless encampment

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 10:42 am
A video has been posted to YouTube that shows Waterloo Regional Police officers with guns drawn at a homeless tent encampment in Kitchener as they responded to a gun call. View image in full screen
A video has been posted to YouTube that shows Waterloo Regional Police officers with guns drawn at a homeless tent encampment in Kitchener as they responded to a gun call. Youtube

A video has been posted to YouTube that shows Waterloo Regional Police officers with guns drawn at a homeless tent encampment in Kitchener as they responded to a weapons call on Saturday.

It shows several officers approaching the tent with weapons drawn behind a shield at the encampment at Victoria and Weber streets.

Read more: Waterloo Region headed to court over Kitchener homeless encampment

Police issued a release on Sunday saying they had been called into the encampment after it had been reported that there was a fight at there involving a gun.

They say that when officers arrived, they located a man who had been identified as being allegedly involved in the fight but they did not find a weapon and released him.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Waterloo Region delivers eviction notice to homeless encampment in Kitchener

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

“Given the nature of the call, police responded with high priority due to public safety concerns and to ensure the safety of those in the immediate area,” police stated.

The imagery of police drawing weapons has drawn criticism from some members of the community.

“The ridiculousness of the police response is performance. They are manufacturing threats to rationalize further violence. Expect more incidents like this as the region develops court case,” GroundUpWR wrote on Twitter.

Justin Buhr wrote on Twitter: “So far it looks like the biggest threat to safety in the encampment is the violent police force funded by the region bringing in deadly weapons to terrorize residents.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagWeber street kitchener tagKitchener homeless encampment tagKitchener victoria street tag100 Victoria Street Kitchener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers