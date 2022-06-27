Waterloo Region headed to court over Kitchener homeless encampment

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region announced Monday that it will ask the courts for direction if the tent city remains in downtown Kitchener at the end of June.

A few weeks back, the region issued an eviction notice to the tent city that had sprung up near Victoria and Weber streets that asked them to vacate by June 30.

At the time, there were more than 50 tents sprawled across the area, with several dozen still remaining on the vacant lot as of Monday.

The region says the decision to take the issue to the courts will mean that the homeless encampment will not be cleared on Thursday.

A release from the region says it “is committed to ensuring the site is vacated in a safe manner and individuals at the site are aware of available services and supports.”

The region says outreach partners and Regional Ontario Works have been working with the people who have taken residence at the site to help connect them with services.

It also says temporary storage has been offered to people who need it from the homeless encampment.