Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo Region delivers eviction notice to homeless encampment in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 9:59 am
Residents of a homeless encampment in downtown Kitchener have been told by Waterloo Region that they have until June 1 to vacate the property. View image in full screen
Residents of a homeless encampment in downtown Kitchener have been told by Waterloo Region that they have until June 1 to vacate the property. @SanguenOutreach / Twitter

Waterloo Region delivered an eviction notice to residents of the homeless encampment that has sprung up at Victoria and Weber streets in Kitchener over the past several months.

The notice says that residents have until June 30 at 9 a.m. to evacuate the site.

Read more: Waterloo Region to fund washrooms for homeless encampment in downtown Kitchener

There are now at least 50 tents located on the vacant lot which the region owns near 100 Victoria Street in the downtown core.

The region says that there has been an increased number of security incidents with the growth of the encampment and it now poses a threat to those living there and also members of the general public.

Story continues below advertisement

“It became clear that we needed to act to ensure the safety of the public and those residing at the site,” a note from a spokesperson read.

Trending Stories

“Together with our outreach partners we will continue to support individuals at the site to connect them with the necessary services to ensure they can access supports, including for housing and shelter, and health supports.”

One of those partners, Sanguen Public Health, noted on Twitter that it was  not involved in the decision to close the site.

“To be clear, Sanguen was not part of the discussion around this eviction order,” the agency said on Twitter.

“We found out about this notice as the general public did, by reading this sign. We have a meeting with the Region today and hope to gain some clarity then. We will share info as we receive it.”

In April, after the camp was well-established, the region announced that it was funding 24-7 washrooms at the soup kitchen across the for the encampment which at that point had about 30 tents on site.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagWaterloo regional council tagKitchener tent city tagKitchener homeless encampment tagKitchener homeless encampment eviction tagKitchener tent city eviction notice tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers