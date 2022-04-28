Menu

Canada

Waterloo Region to fund washrooms for homeless encampment in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 10:44 am
The Region of Waterloo administrative building on Frederick Street in Waterloo. View image in full screen
The Region of Waterloo administrative building on Frederick Street in Waterloo. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Council approved the funding for washrooms for a homeless encampment that has quickly sprung up over the past few months in downtown Kitchener.

The washrooms at St. John’s Kitchen, operated by The Working Centre, will now remain open 24 hours a day for all those experiencing homelessness including the people living in the tents in the heart of Kitchener.

Read more: Waterloo Region considers a chop in amount of garbage people can take to curb

The soup kitchen is located across the street from the encampment which is on region-owned land at the corner of Weber and Victoria streets.

The region says it will ask the province to provide funding for mental health and addiction support and the federal government for funds for affordable and sustainable housing.

