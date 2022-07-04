Man dies following ATV crash in Carlow-Mayo Township: Bancroft OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Bancroft OPP say one person is dead following an ATV crash on the weekend.

According to police, around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, emergency crews responded to a report of an ATV crash on Ramsbottom Road in Carlow-Mayo Township, about 25 kilometres northeast of Bancroft.

OPP say investigators located a man with serious injuries who was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday morning, OPP identified the victim as David McKenna, 65, of Rockton, Ont.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Advertisement