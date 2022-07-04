Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man dies following ATV crash in Carlow-Mayo Township: Bancroft OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 9:34 am
opp View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP are investigating a fatal ATV crash in Carlow-Mayo Township on Sunday, July 3, 2022. OPP

Bancroft OPP say one person is dead following an ATV crash on the weekend.

According to police, around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, emergency crews responded to a report of an ATV crash on Ramsbottom Road in Carlow-Mayo Township, about 25 kilometres northeast of Bancroft.

Read more: Motorcyclist dies following collision in Grafton area, Northumberland OPP say

OPP say investigators located a man with serious injuries who was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Trending Stories

On Monday morning, OPP identified the victim as David McKenna, 65, of Rockton, Ont.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough region hits top 5 for marine, ATV, motorcycle and snowmobile deaths: OPP' Peterborough region hits top 5 for marine, ATV, motorcycle and snowmobile deaths: OPP
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash tagATV tagBancroft tagATV Crash tagBancroft OPP tagFatal ATV crash tagCarlow-Mayo Township tagRamsbottom Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers