Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist dies following collision in Grafton area: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 2, 2022 4:53 pm
Northumberland OPP say a motorcyclist died following a collision in the Grafton area on July 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say a motorcyclist died following a collision in the Grafton area on July 2, 2022. Pete Fisher video/Special to Global News Peterborough

OPP say a motorcyclist died following a collision east of Cobourg, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 12:18 p.m., emergency crews were called to a collision between a car and a motorcycle on County Road 2 and Shelter Valley Road just east of the village of Grafton in Alnwick-Haldimand Township, about 14 kilometres east of the Town of Cobourg.

Read more: Motorcycle collides with farm tractor in Newcastle

Police say the operator of the motorcycle was transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg and later pronounced deceased.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

Trending Stories

Police in their initial release stated the vehicle was an e-bike but provided an update just before 6 p.m. Saturday noting it was a motorcycle.

Story continues below advertisement

County Road 2 at Shelter Valley Road was several hours as the OPP’s technical collision investigators conducted their investigation.

The road reopened around 5:50 p.m. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Collision tagNorthumberland County tagMotorcycle tagMotorcycle Crash tagNorthumberland OPP tagMotorcycle Collision tagCounty Road 2 tagAlnwick/Haldimand Township tagShelter Valley Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers