Motorcyclist dies following collision in Grafton area: Northumberland OPP

OPP say a motorcyclist died following a collision east of Cobourg, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 12:18 p.m., emergency crews were called to a collision between a car and a motorcycle on County Road 2 and Shelter Valley Road just east of the village of Grafton in Alnwick-Haldimand Township, about 14 kilometres east of the Town of Cobourg.

Police say the operator of the motorcycle was transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg and later pronounced deceased.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

Police in their initial release stated the vehicle was an e-bike but provided an update just before 6 p.m. Saturday noting it was a motorcycle.

#NthldOPP are at the scene of a fatal collision that has County rd 2 at Shelter Valley in Alnwick Haldimand closed for investigation. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes. Updates to follow. @Nthld_County ^rs pic.twitter.com/OVV0iZ3HRH — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) July 2, 2022

County Road 2 at Shelter Valley Road was several hours as the OPP’s technical collision investigators conducted their investigation.

The road reopened around 5:50 p.m. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.