Traffic

2 killed, baby hospitalized in 2 separate Brampton and Mississauga collisions

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 3, 2022 9:57 am
The scene in Brampton after a fatal collision that also injured a baby. View image in full screen
The scene in Brampton after a fatal collision that also injured a baby. Global News

Two people were killed and a mother and her baby daughter were rushed to hospital after two collisions in Peel Region on Saturday night and Sunday morning, officials say.

In separate tweets, Peel Regional Police reported two fatal collisions overnight. One took place in Mississauga at around 10:38 p.m., while the second was reported in Brampton at 12:39 a.m.

In the first instance, police were called to the area of Derry Road and Ninth Line in Mississauga to respond to a crash that included two vehicles.

Police said the “injured parties” were taken to a local hospital where one later succumbed to their injuries.

Barely two hours later, emergency services rushed to the scene of another deadly crash.

Police arrived in the area of Creditview Road and Wanless Drive in Brampton after two vehicles collided.

Police said there was a baby girl in one of the two vehicles. She was transported to a local trauma centre accompanied by her father, while her mother was taken to hospital in critical condition.

“(The) father and baby are fine,” police said.

In the other vehicle, a 20-year-old passenger was ejected and pronounced dead on scene, police said. The driver was “taken into custody for impaired related offence.”

The circumstances leading up to both collisions were not immediately clear.

