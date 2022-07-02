Menu

Crime

Downtown Toronto multi-car crash leaves 7 injured, 1 dead: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 2, 2022 9:58 am
Police on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on Saturday morning.
Police on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on Saturday morning. Global News

One person has died and a further seven were rushed to hospital after a multi-car crash in downtown Toronto early Saturday morning.

In a tweet at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Toronto police said they responded to reports of a crash, including a pedestrian who was hit, in the area of Wellington Street West and University Avenue.

Local police, fire and paramedics all rushed to the scene to assess the injuries to “multiple people,” police said. Roads around the incident were shut as emergency services worked.

Toronto paramedics rushed seven patients to hospital with injuries that ranged from minor to severe, while one person was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Toronto police said one driver involved in the multi-vehicle crash was arrested under suspicion of impaired driving.

