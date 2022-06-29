Man wanted after allegedly following woman as she drove home: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a criminal harassment investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Sunday at around 11:30 p.m., officers received a report of a suspicious incident in the area of Danforth and Jones avenues.

Police said a man was driving a silver or grey SUV and was allegedly following a 33-year-old woman as she drove home.

Officers said the man was seen on dashcam footage staring at the woman as she parked her car.

“The woman fearing for her safety, locked herself in,” police said in a news release.

Police said the man fled the area in an unknown direction.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers are now searching for a man between 20 and 30-years-old, with a medium build, a moustache, brown hair and blue eyes.

He was seen wearing a red shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.