Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted after allegedly following woman as she drove home: Toronto police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 12:19 pm
WATCH: Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a criminal harassment investigation in Toronto.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a criminal harassment investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Sunday at around 11:30 p.m., officers received a report of a suspicious incident in the area of Danforth and Jones avenues.

Police said a man was driving a silver or grey SUV and was allegedly following a 33-year-old woman as she drove home.

Officers said the man was seen on dashcam footage staring at the woman as she parked her car.

Trending Stories

Read more: Toronto woman arrested, charged in connection with moving scam: police

“The woman fearing for her safety, locked herself in,” police said in a news release.

Police said the man fled the area in an unknown direction.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers are now searching for a man between 20 and 30-years-old, with a medium build, a moustache, brown hair and blue eyes.

He was seen wearing a red shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagTPS tagCriminal Harassment tagDanforth Avenue tagJones Avenue tagharassment investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers