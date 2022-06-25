Menu

Crime

Driver arrested for impaired driving after Church Street collision: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 25, 2022 12:39 pm
Police said both cars were seriously damaged. View image in full screen
Police said both cars were seriously damaged. Global News/Marc Cormier

A man has been arrested under suspicion of impaired driving after a crash at the top of Toronto’s Church Street, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said two cars were involved in a collision at Church Street and Park Road around 10:42 a.m. Saturday.

Read more: A list of road closures in Toronto this weekend

Church Street is closed from Bloor Street to Dundas Street East Saturday for Toronto’s Pride celebrations. Bloor Street is also closed from Jarvis Street to Yonge Street.

Trending Stories

Police said one car was propelled into a fence as a result of the crash, which significantly damaged both vehicles. Neither driver was seriously injured.

One driver was arrested related to an impaired driving investigation, police said.

