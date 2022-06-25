Driver arrested for impaired driving after Church Street collision: police

A man has been arrested under suspicion of impaired driving after a crash at the top of Toronto’s Church Street, police say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said two cars were involved in a collision at Church Street and Park Road around 10:42 a.m. Saturday.
Church Street is closed from Bloor Street to Dundas Street East Saturday for Toronto’s Pride celebrations. Bloor Street is also closed from Jarvis Street to Yonge Street.
Police said one car was propelled into a fence as a result of the crash, which significantly damaged both vehicles. Neither driver was seriously injured.
One driver was arrested related to an impaired driving investigation, police said.
