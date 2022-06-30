Canada Day: What’s open, closed in Regina

Canada Day 2022 will be the first one in a few years where celebrations can take place without COVID-19 restrictions, and the City of Regina is hosting a number of activities.
However, the holiday Friday will bring some changes for select businesses hours of operation, like most statutory holidays.
Below is a list of what’s open and closed in Regina on Friday, July 1.
Civic Offices:
Closed
Landfill/Yard Waste Depot:
Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entry gates close at 6:45 p.m.
Garbage Collection & Recycling:
Pickup remains unchanged
Regina Transit:
Service provided using the Sunday routes and schedules, but Transit Information Centre and RIDELine will be closed.
Paratransit Service:
Operating holiday schedule 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries:
Office closed. Gates open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
North West Leisure Centre:
Open 12 to 6 p.m.
Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre:
Open 12 to 6 p.m.
Regina Sportplex Fieldhouse:
Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lawson Aquatic Centre:
Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Outdoor Pools:
Open 12 to 8 p.m. for leisure swim.
Parking Meters:
Meters not in effect.
Canada Day Traffic Plan
On July 1, 2022, many events have been scheduled throughout Regina followed by the fireworks display after sunset. Visit https://www.reginacanadaday.ca/ for details.
