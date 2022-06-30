Canada Day: What’s open, closed in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Day 2022 will be the first one in a few years where celebrations can take place without COVID-19 restrictions, and the City of Regina is hosting a number of activities.

However, the holiday Friday will bring some changes for select businesses hours of operation, like most statutory holidays.

Below is a list of what’s open and closed in Regina on Friday, July 1.

Civic Offices:

Closed

Landfill/Yard Waste Depot:

Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entry gates close at 6:45 p.m.

Garbage Collection & Recycling:

Pickup remains unchanged

Regina Transit:

Service provided using the Sunday routes and schedules, but Transit Information Centre and RIDELine will be closed.

Paratransit Service:

Operating holiday schedule 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries:

Office closed. Gates open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

North West Leisure Centre:

Open 12 to 6 p.m.

Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre:

Open 12 to 6 p.m.

Regina Sportplex Fieldhouse:

Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lawson Aquatic Centre:

Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Outdoor Pools:

Open 12 to 8 p.m. for leisure swim.

Parking Meters:

Meters not in effect.

Canada Day Traffic Plan

On July 1, 2022, many events have been scheduled throughout Regina followed by the fireworks display after sunset. Visit https://www.reginacanadaday.ca/ for details.

