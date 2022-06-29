Menu

Health

3-year-old child rushed to hospital after falling from Surrey window

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 6:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Experts urge child safety around open windows as weather heats up' Experts urge child safety around open windows as weather heats up
WATCH: It only takes a few seconds for a child to fall from an open window or balcony, and as the weather heats up, experts are urging parents to be safeguard their homes against what's become a preventable rite of summer. Catherine Urquhart reports – May 27, 2019

A three-year-old child was taken to hospital after falling from a window in Surrey on Wednesday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP said it happened around 1 p.m. near 70th Avenue and 180 Street in the North Cloverdale area.

Read more: Child rushed to hospital after reportedly falling from Surrey window

It was not immediately clear how far the child fell or how seriously they were injured.

Health officials regularly warn about the risks open windows pose to children, particularly during the hot summer months.

Trending Stories

According to BC Emergency Health Services, BC Children’s Hospital treated 14 children in 2019 due to falls from windows and balconies, almost all of them involving kids under the age of seven.

Read more: Richmond toddler in serious condition after falling out third-floor window

The agency advises parents not to leave kids unattended near balconies or decks and to move any objects that kids can climb onto away from the edges.

Parents are also advised to ensure balcony doors are locked and remember that window screens will not prevent falls.

More to come…

