3-year-old child rushed to hospital after falling from Surrey window

A three-year-old child was taken to hospital after falling from a window in Surrey on Wednesday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP said it happened around 1 p.m. near 70th Avenue and 180 Street in the North Cloverdale area.

It was not immediately clear how far the child fell or how seriously they were injured.

Health officials regularly warn about the risks open windows pose to children, particularly during the hot summer months.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, BC Children’s Hospital treated 14 children in 2019 due to falls from windows and balconies, almost all of them involving kids under the age of seven.

The agency advises parents not to leave kids unattended near balconies or decks and to move any objects that kids can climb onto away from the edges.

Parents are also advised to ensure balcony doors are locked and remember that window screens will not prevent falls.

More to come…