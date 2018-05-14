Richmond toddler in serious condition after falling out third-floor window

Richmond RCMP say a toddler is in hospital after falling out of a third-floor window.

The 22-month-old boy fell from a three-storey townhouse in the 12000-block of Phoenix Drive around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

He was transported to hospital and is in serious condition, RCMP said.

RCMP said their investigation is in its early stages, but the boy’s family is cooperating.

This marks the second serious fall from a window during a recent spell of unseasonably warm weather in Metro Vancouver.

Last week a two-year-old fell from a fourth-floor window in Langley.