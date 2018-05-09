Child in hospital after fall from fourth-floor Langley window

A two-year-old child is in hospital after falling from a fourth-floor window in Langley.

Langley fire Chief Rory Thompson said crews were called to the apartment in the 20300-block of Douglas Crescent at around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

PHOTOS: Child falls from fourth-floor Langley window

He said the toddler landed in some bushes. The child was treated by paramedics on scene, before being taken by air ambulance to B.C. Children’s Hospital.

The condition of the child remains unknown.

Langley RCMP says the fall does not appear to be suspicious.