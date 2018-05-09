Child falls from window
May 9, 2018 7:00 pm

Child in hospital after fall from fourth-floor Langley window

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

A two-year-old child is taken to B.C. Children's Hospital after a fall from a fourth-floor window.

Shane MacKichan
A two-year-old child is in hospital after falling from a fourth-floor window in Langley.

Langley fire Chief Rory Thompson said crews were called to the apartment in the 20300-block of Douglas Crescent at around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Langley child fall 6

A child fell from a window on the fourth floor in Langley on Wednesday.

Shane MacKichan
Langley child fall 5

A child fell from a window on the fourth floor in Langley on Wednesday.

Shane MacKichan
Langley child fall 4

A child fell from a window on the fourth floor in Langley on Wednesday.

Shane MacKichan
Langley child fall 3

A child fell from a window on the fourth floor in Langley on Wednesday.

Shane MacKichan
Langley child fall 1

A child fell from a window on the fourth floor in Langley on Wednesday.

Shane MacKichan

He said the toddler landed in some bushes. The child was treated by paramedics on scene, before being taken by air ambulance to B.C. Children’s Hospital.

The condition of the child remains unknown.

Langley RCMP says the fall does not appear to be suspicious.

