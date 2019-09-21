Child falls from window
September 21, 2019 9:04 pm
Updated: September 21, 2019 10:15 pm

Child rushed to hospital after reportedly falling from Surrey window

By Online Journalist  Global News

Paramedics prepare to transport a patient from a Surrey home on Saturday.

Shane MacKichan
A 4-year-old child was rushed to hospital in Surrey after reportedly falling from a third-storey window on Saturday afternoon.

Police, firefighters and paramedics all responded to the home on 153 Street near 102A Avenue around 3:15 p.m.

A release from Surrey RCMP said the child’s injuries were non-life threatening, with a fracture being the most serious injury, and said the child is expected to make a full recovery.

RCMP said officers called to the scene determined the child had been climbing on furniture inside the home and had slipped off, falling against a screen. The screen gave way, and the child fell through the window and landed on a grassy area in front of the residence.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said two ground ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and that one patient was transported to hospital.

The patient was conscious and moving as they were loaded into an ambulance.

Video from the scene appears to show an open third floor window with a displaced screen.

Surrey RCMP said in the release that parents should ensure windows and screens are fully secured — reminding them that young children may not understand the potential dangers of doors and windows above the ground.

Global News has contacted Surrey Fire Service for more details.

