Manitoba RCMP raid Portage la Prairie home, seize drugs, guns

Four people are each facing lengthy lists of charges after a raid in Portage la Prairie last week, RCMP said.
Police said they searched a Mobile Street home in Portage June 24 and turned up meth, cocaine and crack, along with drug paraphernalia, cash and guns.
On scene, a Portage woman, 28, and a 27-year-old man from the RM of Alonsa were each handed a half-dozen drug and firearm charges.
Police said officers came back to the residence later that evening, where they found an unregistered vehicle with a woman, 31, in the driver’s seat. She was discovered to be prohibited from driving, and a search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded, sawed-off shotgun, according to police.
The woman now faces multiple firearms charges as well as one count of failing to comply with an undertaking.
A fourth suspect, the 55-year-old homeowner, was also arrested and released with an August court date.
Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.
Comments