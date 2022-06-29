Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP raid Portage la Prairie home, seize drugs, guns

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 4:59 pm
Contraband seized by RCMP in Portage la Prairie.
Contraband seized by RCMP in Portage la Prairie. Manitoba RCMP

Four people are each facing lengthy lists of charges after a raid in Portage la Prairie last week, RCMP said.

Police said they searched a Mobile Street home in Portage June 24 and turned up meth, cocaine and crack, along with drug paraphernalia, cash and guns.

On scene, a Portage woman, 28, and a 27-year-old man from the RM of Alonsa were each handed a half-dozen drug and firearm charges.

Contraband seized by RCMP in Portage la Prairie. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by RCMP in Portage la Prairie. Manitoba RCMP

Read more: Portage la Prairie police probe pizza pilfering

Story continues below advertisement

Police said officers came back to the residence later that evening, where they found an unregistered vehicle with a woman, 31, in the driver’s seat. She was discovered to be prohibited from driving, and a search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded, sawed-off shotgun, according to police.

Trending Stories

The woman now faces multiple firearms charges as well as one count of failing to comply with an undertaking.

A fourth suspect, the 55-year-old homeowner, was also arrested and released with an August court date.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man in hospital after RCMP shooting, charged with attempted murder of Portage la Prairie officer' Winnipeg man in hospital after RCMP shooting, charged with attempted murder of Portage la Prairie officer
Winnipeg man in hospital after RCMP shooting, charged with attempted murder of Portage la Prairie officer – Jun 15, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagCocaine tagManitoba RCMP tagMeth tagPortage la Prairie tagcrime in Manitoba tagPortage la Prairie RCMP tagCrack tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers