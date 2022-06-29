Manitoba RCMP raid Portage la Prairie home, seize drugs, guns

Send this page to someone via email

Four people are each facing lengthy lists of charges after a raid in Portage la Prairie last week, RCMP said.

Police said they searched a Mobile Street home in Portage June 24 and turned up meth, cocaine and crack, along with drug paraphernalia, cash and guns.

On scene, a Portage woman, 28, and a 27-year-old man from the RM of Alonsa were each handed a half-dozen drug and firearm charges.

Contraband seized by RCMP in Portage la Prairie.

Police said officers came back to the residence later that evening, where they found an unregistered vehicle with a woman, 31, in the driver’s seat. She was discovered to be prohibited from driving, and a search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded, sawed-off shotgun, according to police.

The woman now faces multiple firearms charges as well as one count of failing to comply with an undertaking.

A fourth suspect, the 55-year-old homeowner, was also arrested and released with an August court date.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.

