Crime

Portage la Prairie police probe pizza pilfering

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 7:10 pm
Police are advising pizza delivery drivers to take protective measures after a string of robberies in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
Portage la Prairie RCMP are investigating after three different pizza delivery drivers were robbed in the last two weeks. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Police in Portage la Prairie, Man., are investigating a string of recent pizza delivery driver stick-ups.

They say three different delivery drivers have been targeted while on the job in the last two weeks.

Read more: Winnipeg pizza man robbed by axe-wielding suspect, police say

In the first case a 38-year-old man was making a delivery on Oak Bay at around 10 p.m. on April 23 when he was threatened by a man with a knife.

The suspect, described as wearing dark clothes and a surgical mask, fled on foot with the pizzas. The driver wasn’t injured.

Click to play video: 'Portage la Prairie man wanted in the killing of his family had been in police custody: RCMP' Portage la Prairie man wanted in the killing of his family had been in police custody: RCMP
Portage la Prairie man wanted in the killing of his family had been in police custody: RCMP – Apr 14, 2022

Then on Sunday investigators say a second driver dropping off an order on 10th Street N.W. was robbed by a man armed with a machete, who stole his pies and fled on foot.

Again, the driver wasn’t physically injured, police say.

Read more: Main street hotel robbed by axe-wielding suspect: Winnipeg police

The second suspect is described as five-foot-10 in height, wearing jeans and a black hoodie.

In a third robbery on Tuesday, the suspect made off not only with the pizzas but also the driver’s car.

Police say the victim in that case, a 24-year-old man, had been making a delivery on Wilkinson Crescent around 10:20 p.m. when a man armed with a knife demanded his pizzas and the keys to his car. The driver wasn’t injured.

The final suspect is shorter in stature with a clean-shaven face, police say. He was wearing dark clothing, a hat, gloves and baggy pants.

Read more: Officer assaulted during traffic stop in Niverville, RCMP say

Police haven’t said if they believe the same suspect is behind all three robberies.

They’re asking the public to be on the lookout for the stolen car, a 2016 Honda Accord Manitoba licence plate KLD 198, and to call Portage la Prairie RCMP Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 with any information.

