Hamilton paramedics involved in Mount Hope crash near Upper James and Airport Road

Hamilton paramedics confirmed an ambulance was involved in a motor vehicle collision in Mount Hope Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near Upper James and Airport Road around 11:30 a.m. as paramedics were transporting a patient to hospital.

Please see below road closures on Upper James in #HamOnt due to an ongoing collision investigation.

Please use alternative routes. https://t.co/n98LQVarPI — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 28, 2022

“A second ambulance was immediately dispatched to continue transporting the patient to hospital,” Supt. Dave Thompson told Global News.

“The patient on board the ambulance suffered no further injuries during the collision.”

Hamilton Police spokesperson Cst. Krista-Lee Ernst said the patient in the ambulance was a man, 44, on his way to a trauma centre after being hit by a commercial vehicle near Airport and Centre Roads.

“A four-door black Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound and struck the ambulance on the driver’s side door, ernst told Global News.

“The driver of the Rogue was a male in his 50s and was transported to hospital with minor injuries. The 44-year-old was transported to hospital once again and had serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

A pair of paramedics, a man and a woman, inside the ambulance were assessed in hospital for minor injuries and later released.

Police reduced traffic on a number of surrounding roadways including Upper James between Whitechurch Road and Airport Road.

Airport Road near Homestead had also been closed for a few hours.

