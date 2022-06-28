Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Hamilton paramedics involved in Mount Hope crash near Upper James and Airport Road

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 2:28 pm
Hamilton paramedics say one of their emergency vehicles was involved in a motor vehicle crash in Hamilton near Mount Hope on June 28, 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton paramedics say one of their emergency vehicles was involved in a motor vehicle crash in Hamilton near Mount Hope on June 28, 2022. @HPS_Paramedics

Hamilton paramedics confirmed an ambulance was involved in a motor vehicle collision in Mount Hope Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near Upper James and Airport Road around 11:30 a.m. as paramedics were transporting a patient to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

“A second ambulance was immediately dispatched to continue transporting the patient to hospital,” Supt. Dave Thompson told Global News.

Trending Stories

“The patient on board the ambulance suffered no further injuries during the collision.”

Hamilton Police spokesperson Cst. Krista-Lee Ernst said the patient in the ambulance was a man, 44, on his way to a trauma centre after being hit by a commercial vehicle near Airport and Centre Roads.

“A four-door black Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound and struck the ambulance on the driver’s side door, ernst told Global News.

“The driver of the Rogue was a male in his 50s and was transported to hospital with minor injuries. The 44-year-old was transported to hospital once again and had serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

Read more: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Hamilton

A pair of paramedics, a man and a woman, inside the ambulance were assessed in hospital for minor injuries and later released.

Police reduced traffic on a number of surrounding roadways including Upper James between Whitechurch Road and Airport Road.

Airport Road near Homestead had also been closed for a few hours.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton news tagHamilton Police Service tagHamilton Paramedics tagMotor Vehicle Collision tagMVC tagAirport Road tagupper james street tagHamilton collision tagdave thompson tagAmbulance crash tagHomestead Road tagWhitechurch Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers