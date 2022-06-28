Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 person sent to hospital after single-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 11:06 am
Hamilton police say their collision reconstruction teams are on scene at Highway 52 near Governor's road investigating a single-vehicle crash. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say their collision reconstruction teams are on scene at Highway 52 near Governor's road investigating a single-vehicle crash. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say a portion of Highway 52 in Flamborough has been closed following a crash involving a garbage truck.

Investigators say the single-vehicle collision happened on a strip of the roadway just before 9:30 a.m. between Governor’s Road and Concession 2 Road West.

Read more: Police investigate three shootings in Hamilton on Monday night

Const. Indy Bharaj told Global News the truck drove into a ditch and slammed into a nearby pole.

The driver of the vehicle was “unresponsive” when transported to a trauma centre minutes after the crash, according to Bharaj.

Trending Stories

Highway 52 is closed between Governors Road and Concession 2.

Collision reconstruction teams are currently on scene investigating the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton Police tagHamilton news tagHamilton Police Service tagMVC tagFlamborough tagHighway 52 tagconcession 2 tagGovernors road tagcrash in flamborough tagmotor vehcile collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers