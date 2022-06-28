1 person sent to hospital after single-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Hamilton

Hamilton police say a portion of Highway 52 in Flamborough has been closed following a crash involving a garbage truck.
Investigators say the single-vehicle collision happened on a strip of the roadway just before 9:30 a.m. between Governor’s Road and Concession 2 Road West.
Const. Indy Bharaj told Global News the truck drove into a ditch and slammed into a nearby pole.
The driver of the vehicle was “unresponsive” when transported to a trauma centre minutes after the crash, according to Bharaj.
Highway 52 is closed between Governors Road and Concession 2.
Collision reconstruction teams are currently on scene investigating the crash.
More to come.
