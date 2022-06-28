N.S. offers reward for information leading to arrest in Brandon Polegato murder

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for any information that leads to an arrest for the murder of a Halifax man.

In a recent release, the government says it has added the case of Brandon Polegato to the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which is meant to help solve crimes by rewarding those with information.

Polegato, 26, was found dead suffering from gunshot wounds in the hallway of an apartment building on Washmill Lake Drive on Feb. 7, 2021.

Later that month, two men were arrested in relation to his death, but released without charges.

The release said investigators believe there are people with information that could lead to arrests or charges in Polegato’s case.

“I urge anyone with information to come forward,” Brad Johns, attorney general and minister of justice, said in the release. “I hope the addition of this case to the rewards program will assist investigators to identify those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090, and all calls will be recorded.