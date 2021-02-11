Menu

Crime

2 men arrested in relation to homicide of Brandon Polegato

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 11, 2021 3:22 pm
Halifax Regional Police have declared the death of a 26-year-old at this building in the 600 block of Washmill Lake Drive.
Halifax Regional Police have declared the death of a 26-year-old at this building in the 600 block of Washmill Lake Drive. Reynold Gregor/Global News

Halifax Regional Police arrested two men on Thursday in a homicide investigation, following the death of a 26-year-old man.

Earlier this afternoon, one man was arrested in Halifax and another in Dartmouth, in relation to the Feb. 7 homicide of Brandon Polegato.

Read more: Police rule death at Washmill Lake Dr. apartment building a homicide

At approximately 8:50 p.m. that day, officers responded to a weapons complaint at an address in the 600 block of Washmill Lake Dr., in Halifax.

When they arrived, officers found a dead man in the hallway of the building.

Investigators originally categorized the death as suspicious but after an autopsy was carried out by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, the death was ruled a homicide.

“Officers located Brandon who had succumbed to gunshot injuries,” police said in a press release.

Halifax police investigate sixth homicide of the year – Oct 23, 2020

Investigators said they believe that Brandon’s homicide was a not a random act.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asking anyone with information about the homicide to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

-With files from Alexander Quon 

HalifaxHomicideHalifax Regional PoliceDartmouthBrandon Polegato
