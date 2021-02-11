2 men arrested in relation to homicide of Brandon Polegato

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police arrested two men on Thursday in a homicide investigation, following the death of a 26-year-old man.

Earlier this afternoon, one man was arrested in Halifax and another in Dartmouth, in relation to the Feb. 7 homicide of Brandon Polegato.

At approximately 8:50 p.m. that day, officers responded to a weapons complaint at an address in the 600 block of Washmill Lake Dr., in Halifax.

When they arrived, officers found a dead man in the hallway of the building.

Investigators originally categorized the death as suspicious but after an autopsy was carried out by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, the death was ruled a homicide.

“Officers located Brandon who had succumbed to gunshot injuries,” police said in a press release.

Investigators said they believe that Brandon’s homicide was a not a random act.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asking anyone with information about the homicide to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

-With files from Alexander Quon