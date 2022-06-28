Menu

Sports

Chris Dennis unveiled as new Kitchener Rangers head coach

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 10:43 am

The Kitchener Rangers unveiled Chris Dennis as their new head coach on Tuesday morning.

Dennis takes over the reins from Mike McKenzie, who will remove his coaching hat while remaining in his other role as the club’s general manager.

Read more: Mike McKenzie takes on Kitchener Rangers head coaching job full-time

“It’s a dream come true to be the head coach of the Kitchener Rangers,” said Dennis. “It’s a first-class organization that is driven to be one of the best teams in the Canadian Hockey League. Having the necessary people, resources and players in place to make a run and challenge for championships is exciting.”

Trending Stories

The 42-year-old joins the Rangers after spending last season as the associate coach with the Barrie Colts.
Prior to that, he spent three years as an assistant with the Chicago Wolves after leading his alma mater, York University to the Queen’s Cup in 2017. He spent two seasons as head coach at the school, earning consecutive coach of the year awards.

Story continues below advertisement

He also spent 10 years working for the Toronto Maple Leafs in various roles on the coaching staff.

Read more: Highly-regarded defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz signs with Kitchener Rangers

“Chris checked all the boxes we were looking at when hiring a new coach,” McKenzie said, noting that he has served as a head coach in the past and has many years of experience at the professional level.

“Most recently, he’s spent time in the OHL, and will come to our program understanding this league and the coaching needs at the junior hockey level.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OHL tagOntario Hockey League tagkitchener rangers tagCHL tagCanadian Hockey League tagKitchener Rangers news tagOhl news tag#ohlrangers tagMike McKenzie tagMike McKenzie Kitchener Rangers tagChris Dennis tagKitchener Rangers coach Chris Dennis tag

