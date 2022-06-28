Chris Dennis unveiled as new Kitchener Rangers head coach

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers unveiled Chris Dennis as their new head coach on Tuesday morning.

Dennis takes over the reins from Mike McKenzie, who will remove his coaching hat while remaining in his other role as the club’s general manager.

“It’s a dream come true to be the head coach of the Kitchener Rangers,” said Dennis. “It’s a first-class organization that is driven to be one of the best teams in the Canadian Hockey League. Having the necessary people, resources and players in place to make a run and challenge for championships is exciting.”

The 42-year-old joins the Rangers after spending last season as the associate coach with the Barrie Colts.

Prior to that, he spent three years as an assistant with the Chicago Wolves after leading his alma mater, York University to the Queen’s Cup in 2017. He spent two seasons as head coach at the school, earning consecutive coach of the year awards.

Story continues below advertisement

He also spent 10 years working for the Toronto Maple Leafs in various roles on the coaching staff.

“Chris checked all the boxes we were looking at when hiring a new coach,” McKenzie said, noting that he has served as a head coach in the past and has many years of experience at the professional level.

“Most recently, he’s spent time in the OHL, and will come to our program understanding this league and the coaching needs at the junior hockey level.”