Sports

Highly-regarded defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz signs with Kitchener Rangers

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 12:00 pm

Hunter Brzustewicz, who is expected to be selected in next year’s NHL draft, has signed on to play for the Kitchener Rangers.

The defenceman, who was committed to attending the University of Michigan, spent the last two seasons with the United States National Team Development Program.

Read more: Hamilton Bulldogs winless in two at the Memorial Cup dropping 3-2 decision to Shawinigan

“When the opportunity to play for Kitchener came, I couldn’t turn it down,” Brzustewicz said. “It’s a great place, a great league and looking at the options that I had, I think it’s the best opportunity to excel in a hockey career.”

The native of Washington, Mich., also said he paid a visit to the Aud in April to watch a game.

Read more: Saint John Sea Dogs beat Hamilton Bulldogs 5-3 in Memorial Cup opener

“The arena is the most iconic in the league and they have the greatest fan base in the league,” he said.

“I went to a game in April and the fans are truly special there. Everything about it is just so special. I cannot wait.”

Brzustewicz was initially a draft pick of Barrie, but the Rangers acquired his rights in January as part of the trade that shipped Declan McDonnell to the Colts.

