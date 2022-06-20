Saint John Sea Dogs beat Hamilton Bulldogs 5-3 in Memorial Cup opener

Send this page to someone via email

Memorial Cup hosts the Saint John Sea Dogs kicked off the tournament with a win over Ontario Hockey League champs the Hamilton Bulldogs 5-3 Monday night.

The QMJHL squad scored a pair of goals in each of the first two periods and never fell behind playing a tight defensive game that limited the Bulldogs to just 20 shots after 60 minutes.

Five different players scored for the Sea Dogs with forwards Philippe Daoust, Raivis Kristians Ansons and Ryan Francis picking up three points each in the win.

Francis’ game winning goal came with just 1:27 left in the second period.

Daoust and Kristians Ansons were the first and second stars of the game.

Bulldogs winger Ryan Winterton was the third star with a pair of goals in the loss. He also had a three point night.

Two of Hamilton’s goals came with the man advantage in the first and third periods. The Bulldogs were 2 for 2 on the power play while the Sea Dogs went 0 for 1.

Keeper Marco Costantini, beaten four times, stopped 30 of 34 shots he faced.

Sea Dogs stopper Nikolas Hurtubise made 17 saves from 20 Bulldogs shots over 60 minutes.

Next up for the Bulldogs are the 2022 QMJHL champs the Shawinigan Cataractes on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The Sea Dogs will take on WHL champs the Edmonton Oil Kings Wednesday at 6 p.m.