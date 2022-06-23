Hamilton Bulldogs winless in two at the Memorial Cup dropping 3-2 decision to Shawinigan

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Bulldogs are still looking for their first points in the 2022 Memorial Cup after dropping their second game in a row following a 3-2 loss to the Shawinigan Cataractes.

The QMJHL champs broke a 2-2 tie with a goal from Buffalo Sabres draft pick Olivier Nadeau at the 7:06 mark of the third period to squeak out their 2nd straight win.

The Cataractes also got goals from Edmonton Oiler draft pick Xavier Bourgault and Dallas Stars prospect Mavrik Bourque.

The Bulldogs played from behind most of the game with a first period goal from Mason McTavish and a sublime second period deflection from Avery Hayes.

Penalties were frequent over the 60 minutes with the teams amassing a cumulative 17 offences for a combined 34 minutes in the box.

The Bulldogs had 10 penalties over the three periods.

Hamilton was 1 for 4 on the power play while the Cataractes went 3 for 7.

Keeper Marco Costantini, beaten three times, stopped 31 of 34 shots he faced.

Shawinigan stopper Antoine Coulombe made 38 saves from 40 Bulldogs shots over 60 minutes.

The Bulldogs are now in a must win situation versus the 2021-2022 WHL champs the Edmonton Oil Kings Friday at 6 p.m.

The Cataractes will take on QMJHL rivals the Saint John Sea Dogs on Saturday afternoon.