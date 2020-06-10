Mike McKenzie takes on Kitchener Rangers head coaching job full-time

Send this page to someone via email

Kitchener Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie will take over behind the bench as head coach full-time next season.

McKenzie stepped into the role after firing Jay McKee when the Rangers got off to a sluggish 7-10-4 start in the 2019-20 season.

The change behind the bench coupled with the return of some injured players ignited the Rangers as they went 33-6-0-3 over the following 43 games.

They would finish a season shortened by COVID-19 third in the Western Conference and fourth overall in the OHL.

“This position was a priority for the organization to provide clarity to our current and prospective players and families,” Rangers COO Joe Birch said. “Mike did a tremendous job last season and we are excited for the upcoming season with him as our Head Coach.”

The team says McKenzie pondered different options to fill the coaching role up until the season concluded.

“Right now, this decision makes the most sense for our organization,” McKenzie said.

“Our mission is to provide our players with the resources, support, and guidance to develop as hockey players and people,” he said. “I look forward to continuing playing an expanded role in this process and working alongside our players and staff on a daily basis.”

McKenzie’s skills as a bench boss will be put to the test next season as the team will lose its top two netminders, Jacob Ingham and Lucas Pfeil, to graduation.

At least three of the team’s top scorers, Axel Bergkvist, Riley Damiani and Serron Noel, have also finished their OHL careers.