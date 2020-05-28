Kitchener Rangers’ goaltender Jacob Ingham named to OHL all-star team

Send this page to someone via email

Kitchener Rangers netminder Jacob Ingham has been named to the Ontario Hockey League’s second all-star team.

The Barrie, Ont., native becomes the first Ranger to earn such honours since Adam Mascherin made the third team the in 2017-18 season.

“I’m very proud to be named a 2019-20 OHL All-Star. To be recognized with so many other talented players across the league is extremely humbling,” Ingham said in a statement.

Last season, Ingham led the OHL in wins (33) and saves (1,501) while posting a 2.96 goals-against average, a .917 save percentage and two shutouts in 46 games.

This is the second piece of hardware Ingham has picked up in the last couple of weeks as he was also recently named OHL Humanitarian of the Year and OHL nominee for the CHL award.

“Jacob is extremely deserving to be named an OHL All-Star. He had an outstanding season and was a key part of the team’s success,” Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie said.

“It’s great to see this acknowledgement of all his hard work on and off the ice.”

Former Ranger Joseph Garreffa, who spent last season with the Ottawa 67s, was also selected to the second team.

2019-20 OHL All-Star Teams:

First All-Star Team:

C – Marco Rossi, Ottawa 67’s (OHL’s Most Outstanding Player) – voted 2nd all-rookie team in 2018-19

LW – Nick Robertson, Peterborough Petes

RW – Arthur Kaliyev, Hamilton Bulldogs – voted 2nd team in 2018-19, 2nd all-rookie team in 2017-18

D – Noel Hoefenmayer, Ottawa 67’s (OHL Defenceman of the Year)

D – Jamie Drysdale, Erie Otters – voted 1st all-rookie team in 2018-19

G – Nico Daws, Guelph Storm (OHL Goaltender of the Year)

Coach – Andre Tourigny, Ottawa 67’s (OHL Coach of the Year) – voted 1st team in 2018-19

Second All-Star Team:

C – Connor McMichael, London Knights

LW – Cole Perfetti, Saginaw Spirit – voted 1st all-rookie team in 2018-19

RW – Joseph Garreffa, Ottawa 67’s

D – Thomas Harley, Mississauga Steelheads – voted 3rd team in 2018-19

D – Kevin Bahl, Ottawa 67’s

G – Jacob Ingham, Kitchener Rangers – voted 1st team all-rookie in 2016-17

Coach – Dale Hunter, London Knights – voted 3rd team in 2018-19, 1st team in 2009-10, 2nd team in 2005-06, 1st team in 2004-05, 1st team in 2003-04

Third All-Star Team:

C – Quinton Byfield, Sudbury Wolves – voted 1st all-rookie team in 2018-19

LW – Pavel Gogolev, Guelph Storm

RW – Sean Josling, Sarnia Sting

D – Alec Regula, London Knights – voted 1st team all-rookie in 2017-18

D – Ryan Merkley, London Knights – voted 1st team all-rookie in 2016-17

G – Cedrick Andree, Ottawa 67’s

Coach – George Burnett, Guelph Storm – voted 2nd team in 2012-13, 2nd team in 2008-09, 3rd team in 2007-08, 2nd team in 1997-98, 1st team in 1991-92, 1st team in 1990-91