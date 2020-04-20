Kitchener Rangers goalie Jacob Ingham signs entry-level contract with L.A. Kings

Send this page to someone via email

Kitchener Rangers goaltender Jacob Ingham has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the L.A. Kings.

The Barrie, Ont., native led the Ontario Hockey League in wins with 33 and posted a 2.96 goals-against average, a .917 save percentage and two shutouts.

Ingham was named the Rangers’ most valuable player at the end of the shortened 2019-20 season and was presented with the team’s humanitarian award for his work as an ambassador for Hockey Gives Blood.

The 19-year-old was originally drafted by the Kings in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL draft.

The OHL season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Rangers finished their season in third place of the western conference standings with a record of 40-16-5-2.

Ingham’s last game in a Rangers uniform was on March 11 in a 7-4 victory over the Guelph Storm. He made 27 saves for the win.

The LA Kings have signed goaltender @JacobIngham_ to a three-year entry-level contract. He posted a 33-8-4 record with the @OHLRangers this past season. Ingham's 33 wins led the OHL. https://t.co/O3AK1o5xCJ — LA Kings (@LAKings) April 18, 2020