Kitchener Rangers goalie Jacob Ingham signs entry-level contract with L.A. Kings

Kitchener Rangers goaltender Jacob Ingham has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the L.A. Kings.
The Barrie, Ont., native led the Ontario Hockey League in wins with 33 and posted a 2.96 goals-against average, a .917 save percentage and two shutouts.
Ingham was named the Rangers’ most valuable player at the end of the shortened 2019-20 season and was presented with the team’s humanitarian award for his work as an ambassador for Hockey Gives Blood.
The 19-year-old was originally drafted by the Kings in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL draft.
The OHL season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Rangers finished their season in third place of the western conference standings with a record of 40-16-5-2.
Ingham’s last game in a Rangers uniform was on March 11 in a 7-4 victory over the Guelph Storm. He made 27 saves for the win.
