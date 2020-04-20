Menu

Sports

Kitchener Rangers goalie Jacob Ingham signs entry-level contract with L.A. Kings

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 9:58 am
Jacob Ingham of the Kitchener Rangers. .
Jacob Ingham of the Kitchener Rangers. . Terry Wilson / OHL Images

Kitchener Rangers goaltender Jacob Ingham has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the L.A. Kings.

The Barrie, Ont., native led the Ontario Hockey League in wins with 33 and posted a 2.96 goals-against average, a .917 save percentage and two shutouts.

Ingham was named the Rangers’ most valuable player at the end of the shortened 2019-20 season and was presented with the team’s humanitarian award for his work as an ambassador for Hockey Gives Blood.

READ MORE: Dale Hawerchuk, longtime Barrie Colts coach, finishes final round of chemotherapy

The 19-year-old was originally drafted by the Kings in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL draft.

The OHL season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Rangers finished their season in third place of the western conference standings with a record of 40-16-5-2.

Ingham’s last game in a Rangers uniform was on March 11 in a 7-4 victory over the Guelph Storm. He made 27 saves for the win.

